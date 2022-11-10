The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the readiness of the party for the regional elections.

The election, scheduled for Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13, 2022, was expected to take place in all 16 regions nationwide.

But following a FEC meeting on Tuesday to discuss the state of the party’s preparedness for the election, new developments have been communicated.

A statement, signed by the Deputy Director of Elections, Daniel Amartey, said the directives were after thorough consideration and deliberations on the report of the Elections Directorate and the National Appeals Committee on some regions.

The statement indicated FEC has dissolved the Bono East Regional Elections Committee with immediate effect and has put the elections of the region on hold.

In view of this, the National Elections Directorate shall announce a new date for the Regional Election Conference, as well as Regional Youth and Women Conferences which shall be conducted by a taskforce from the National Directorate.

“FEC is awaiting the report of the committee that was set up to investigate the violence that attended the vetting of regional aspirants in the Bono East Region and shall act on the committee’s recommendations in due course,” the statement read in parts.

Also, election in the Ahafo Region has been postponed to November 18 to 20, 2022, over what FEC says are outstanding appeal processes in some constituencies.

The postponement in the Eastern Region also follows a request for an extension by the Eastern Regional Executive Committee.

With regards to TEIN delegates, FEC has set up a three-member committee to compile a credible register of all accredited TEIN institutions and delegates for all the 16 regions of the country, which register is what will be used for the upcoming Regional and National Youth and Women Conferences.

“The Functional Executive Committee is deeply concerned about the fact that the National Party Secretariat and the Elections Directorate have to date not received the list of accredited TEIN institutions in the country and the delegates thereof.

“Even more worrying, are the numerous petitions and protest letters on the eligibility of some TEIN institutions and delegates that the national secretariat has been inundated with,” the statement bemoaned.

The committee is chaired by Dr Karl Mark Arhin with Naa Momo Lartey and Fred Agbenyo as members.

The committee is to start work immediately and submit its report to the General Secretary by the close of 10th November 2022.

“The Terms of reference of the committee are to investigate and submit to the General Secretary a list of accredited TEIN Institutions in all 16 regions of Ghana.

“To deal with all petitions arising from the compilation of the regional TEIN delegates list in consultation with the various regional secretaries, youth wings and other stakeholders,” the statement urged.

Meanwhile, officers and the rank and file of the party generally have been advised to act in accordance with the directives and the guidelines governing the elections.

FEC has warned a breach of same will attract appropriate sanctions. “Let’s ensure that the upcoming regional elections are conducted in a lawful, transparent, free, fair and peaceful manner.”