The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has successfully vetted 62 aspirants who picked forms to contest for executive positions in the Ashanti Region.

One other aspirant who picked forms failed to turn up for vetting at the party office in Kumasi.

A member of the Vetting Committee, Sylvester Mensah, says guidelines for the process were restructured and loopholes blocked for a smooth vetting process.

So 62 out of the 63 aspirants successfully went through vetting in the Ashanti region.

A member of the vetting committee, Mr Mensah, says the process was successful due to engagements from constituencies to build the guidelines for the vetting.

The former NHIS boss entreated NDC members to vote for aspirants who are hungry for success to stop the ruling NPP from its agenda of breaking the 8 in the 2024 general election.

Party leaders, including Samuel Sarpong, want aspirants to engage in campaigns devoid of insults and anything that will bring the party’s name into disrepute.

An aspirant for the regional treasurer position, Damba Adam, says the party should focus more on strengthening its structures from branch to the national level.