The Agriculture Ministry has explained the reason behind the scanty amount of foodstuff displayed at its Planting For Food and Jobs (PFJ) market.

The opening of the market formed part of the government’s effort to engage in transporting foodstuffs from farming communities in the Greater Accra Region to sell at controlled prices.

The Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, had earlier outlined the plan to curtail the incessant increase in foodstuff prices on the markets as a result of high transportation costs, and ensure urban consumers enjoy reasonable prices.

On Friday, the initiative was piloted at the forecourt at Ministry with scores of Ghanaians, mostly civil and local government workers, trooping in.

However, the prospective buyers were met by just a few bunches of plantain displayed on the floor.

While some of them lauded the initiative, others lamented that the prices were not as competitive as government had promised.

A bunch of plantain costs between ¢20 and ¢25.

Margaret is one of the people who showed up, expecting to buy perishable goods.

She was left disappointed as plantain was the only crop on sale.

“I wanted some perishable goods but unfortunately they are saying they are not going to bring anything of that sort here,” she told JoyNews.

Others also lamented that the quantity available was also below their expectation.

However, a spokesperson at the Ministry says the foodstuffs seen on site are just a few of what is to come.

Speaking to JoyNews, he explained that limited food items seen on site are because “the big truck had delayed.”

“The information gathered is that there was an accident between Apagwa and Suhum area and the road was actually blocked so it had to reroute through Kyebi. So we are hoping that it should be here shortly,” he said.

He said more crops such as cocoyam and yam will be added as they intend to scale up on Tuesday, November 15.

The buyer, Margaret, said she was expecting prices to be low.

“I was doing some comparison and I saw that the price here is a bit high so if they can bring it down for us, we will be happy,” she said.