The Ministry of Food and Agriculture will from next week directly engage in transporting foodstuffs from farming communities to sell at controlled prices in the Greater Accra Region.

Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who outlined the plan, believes it will curtail the incessant increase of foodstuff prices in the markets as a result of high transportation cost, and ensure urban consumers enjoy reasonable prices.

Interacting with farmers and input dealers at Sefwi Wiawso of the Western North Region on Monday, Dr Akoto observed that prices of foodstuff increase in about 10 folds when they are transported to the capital.

The situation, he noted, creates the perception that there is food shortage in the country.

“The prices of food in Greater Accra are so high. One of you said the price of plantain from the farm gate to Sefwi Wiawso here increases about three folds. How about when they are taken to Accra?

“It increases in about 10 folds. So those in Accra think there is no food but there is a lot of food as you know. We only have to ensure that we get the price reduced for the people in Accra,” he stated.

It is on the back of this that he made the revelation that the Ministry would facilitate the transportation of food from farm gates to urban centres particularly, the Greater Accra Region.

“So the Ministry will from next week transport food from farm gates to the Ministry and sell to the people there,” he stressed.

The Minister also promised the farmers and input dealers at Sefwi Wiawso that government would work earnestly to ensure their job of ensuring food security in the country is stress-free.