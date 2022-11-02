Rapper Medikal has become the center of controversy following his latest song which tackles the country’s economic downturn.

At the back of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s address to the nation on Sunday where he used the famous ‘Sika mp3 dede’ statement, celebrities have shared their reaction.

Medikal, on the other hand, summed his opinion up in a latest song and video which indirectly taunted the President.

He made a reel from snippets of the President’s previous appearances and statements which have turned out to be a sharp contrast of his current dealings as the first gentleman of Ghana.

Medikal incorporated lyrics from his ‘Stubborn Academy’ song which he believes describes the nature of President Akufo-Addo.

The video has since received diverse comments, majority applauding him for speaking the minds of Ghanaians in a creative way.

Others believe the status of the president is none that must be joked with.

Watch video below: