President Nana Akufo-Addo says he appreciates concerns raised by leaders of religious bodies in the country on the devastating state of river bodies and forest reserves as a result of galamsey.

President Akufo-Addo has described their support for the fight against the phenomenon as apt.

He made this remark when religious leaders drawn from the Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Pentecostal Council, Ghana Charismatic and Pentecostal Council, the Catholic Bishops Conference and the National Muslim Council paid a courtesy call on him, at the Jubilee House.

The President said the ongoing discourse on galamsey during his term in office demonstrates that the entire nation is poised to eradicate illegality.

The visit of the Religious leaders was a follow-up to a press release they issued on 17th of October 2022, demanding a total ban on small-scale mining in the country in order to send a strong.

The delegation was led by the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah (JOY) who doubles as Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana.

He suggested that government confides in them the main reason why the fight against galamsey seems difficult so that they can also make a clear contribution to stop the menace.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, told the Presidential Press Corps after a close door session that government and the religious leaders have pledged to collaborate to stop illegal mining activities in the country.