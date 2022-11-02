Tottenham and England forward, Harry Kane, has caused a stir on social media with a hilarious video that captures him with his teammate, Yves Bissouma.

Kane is seen happily dancing and singing Burna Boy’s hit record Last Last after a dramatic win over Marseille on Wednesday night.

Tottenham’s dressing room was lit up last night after they secured qualification to the knockout round of the Champions League and also won their group👏🏾



Who was the better singer? Harry Kane or Yves Bissouma 😂🎶#JoySports pic.twitter.com/R1T7LRxEXt — ⬅️ #JoySportsZone ⏳️ (@JoySportsGH) November 2, 2022

Spurs are through to the Last 16 of the Champions League as Group D winners after scoring a late winner at Stade Vélodrome in France.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg struck in the 95th minute to secure Tottenham’s progress to the last 16 on a night when they were once heading out of the competition.