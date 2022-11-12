African Giant Burna Boy has proven he is indeed twice as tall as his colleagues as he splashes millions on luxury cars.

The talented singer copped a Lamborghini, Bugatti and a Maybach all at once, but he is yet to take delivery of his new fleet.

Obviously elated by his feat, he shared a first look of all three luxury cars on his social media platforms to cement his brag that he is currently the highest paid Nigerian artiste with earnings of over $100 million in a single year.

Burna Boy’s reason for buying hypercar Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is in preparation for his upcoming ‘Detty December’ festivities. He opted for purple colour to add a touch of brightness to his garage.

The Grammy Award winner also opted for a sleek black Maybach S650 just because he believes every superstar deserves one. He is also building a customized Bugatti.

The announcement of his cars comes after he was unveiled as a model for the latest line of Burberry alongside global icon Shakira.



