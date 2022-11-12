A former manager of Shatta Wale, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog now Bullgod, has said he has no plans of working with the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker again.

Bullgod explained that he has been able to help build Shatta Wale’s brand to the highest level over the years; hence, he’s confident Shatta Wale can manage himself now.

This comes after Bullgod sued Shatta Wale for defamation after the musician threatened to expose his alleged secret regarding the death of late artiste manager, Fennec Okyere.

But in an interview on Prime Morning, Friday, Bullgod clarified that the legal issue has nothing to do with his decision to not work again with the musician.

“That [working with Shatta Wale] will not happen, and it’s not even about hate. The journey is done, and it is not even about the fight. I mean, it’s a huge brand, and I think he can continue. We’ve done what we can do for the brand at the time we were given the opportunity to do so,” he told Roselyn Felli.

According to Bullgod, the court case will never be withdrawn, even if Shatta Wale apologises.

Bullgod added that he could sue any of his family members when there is a need to do so.

“I love my kids. I love my wife. I might take a bullet for them, but I’ll think it through if I’ll take a bullet. I need to protect myself, and I need to love myself too. If it was any of my children, I would have taken them to court,” he indicated.

The talent manager expressed his genuine love for the dancehall artiste. He believes love is key, but protection is also important to him.

“Looking at the situation at hand, you can still love the person, but you need to protect yourself.”

