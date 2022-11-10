Sixty-one candidates will be contesting various executive positions in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when the party goes to the polls in the Ashanti Region.

Incumbent regional chairman, Augustus Nana Akwasi, is keenly contested by three candidates, including former Chairman, Yaw Obimpe.

The secretary position will have four fresh candidates as Kwame Zu decides not to contest again.

Malik Awuku gauges the campaign mood ahead of the polls on Friday and Sunday.

The Ashanti regional election of NDC executives is slated for the Baba Yara Stadium this weekend.

Chairman of the Elections Committee, Nuru Hamidan, says the party is prepared to overcome challenges that emerged during the constituency elections.

According to him, security will not be compromised in the electoral exercise.

“Sixty-Two aspirants successfully went through vetting at the NDC Ashanti regional office but Sixty-one candidates are ready to battle it out at the Baba Yara sports stadium-Kumasi.

“The other candidate has officially withdrawn from the race “

Four fresh members of the party are contesting for Secretary position.

Dr Frank Amoakohene, Samuel Duku Sarfo, Mathew Kojo Njourkone and the formal MCE for Obuasi Richard Ofori Agyemeng Boadi are in the race.

Dr Amoakohene believes he is ahead of his contenders.

According to him, administratively he will decentralise the region into five zones to help train constituency executives to be able to effectively and efficiently distribute electoral materials and collate election results.

The medical Doctor says he will setup a business desk to abreast constituency executives of business opportunities.

Ashanti regional communication director, Abass Nurudeen, is being contested by his Deputy Alex Asafo Adjei.

The campaign between the two has been competitive.

Three people are competing for the incumbent chairman Augustus Nana Akwasi.

The return of former chairman Yaw Obimpe has muddied the waters for the incumbent.

But some party folks are of the view the incumbent is the obvious choice.

“Nana Akwasi has been the backbone of the party in the region. In opposition nobody seem to care but he has been there for us. His hotel now serves as venue for all party meetings at no cost, Nana Akwasi is the obvious choice,” they said.