The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has stated that Ghana is willing to spend extensively on satellite to address its connectivity problems.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion with the theme “The Challenges and Opportunities of Providing Connectivity from the Sky” that was held in Saudi Arabia, Fibre technology, according to Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful is insufficient to address Ghana’s connectivity problems.

“For us in Ghana, satellite is not a luxury, but a necessity to help close the global gap of 2.7 billion people who are not connected, so we are looking forward to a mutually beneficial cooperation.” she said.

Despite Africa’s tardy debut into the technological sector, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful pointed out that the continent has significant advantages because of its creative youth.

However, she cautioned African authorities to avoid acquiring outdated systems that expose the populace to numerous difficulties.

“It’s critical that we all make investments in enhancing the networks and systems globally.” She said.

In her remarks on cybersecurity, the minister described how Ghana’s investment in the field led to the country being placed third in Africa and 23rd overall by the global service index.

The Saudi Model (Garage)/Tech Hub and a Start-up Project will be replicated in Ghana, according to H.E. Minister Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology.

Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako, the Director General of the National Cybersecurity Agency, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Digital Centres Ltd and Mohammad Habibu Tijani, Ghana’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia were in attendance with the sector minister.