32-year-old Sabina Acheampong has given birth to quadruplet at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

The babies were 33 weeks old in the womb and were delivered through caesarean section around 10:54am on Thursday, October 26.

A multi-disciplinary team involving Obstetrician specialist, Pediatricians, Anesthetists, midwives (DART) and a theatre team at the Eastern Regional hospital led by Dr Francis Wuobar, performed the caesarean section.

The quadruplet, made up of two boys and two girls, are in good health.

The medical team says the children weigh between 1.4 – 1.9kg.

Obstetrician Gynaecologist, Dr Attuah Koranteng Samuel said the hospital is happy with the feat recorded.

He noted that, no complications have been detected yet, but the children will be thoroughly examined to ensure they are healthy.

Madam Sabina Acheampong, who is currently unemployed already has one child.

Father of the quadruplet, Gabriel Ninson – a peasant farmer from Owurakesim in the West Akyem Municipality- is appealing to the public to come to their aid in taking care of the babies.