A much-changed Liverpool side continued their perfect record in the Europa League with a ruthless win over French club Toulouse in Group E.

The hosts burst into the lead at Anfield as Diogo Jota skipped past a couple of defenders in the ninth minute before burying the ball into the net.

Toulouse responded through Thijs Dallinga, who was played onside by Trent Alexander-Arnold and able to slot in an equaliser after a 40-yard run.

But stand-in captain Alexander-Arnold quickly made amends, crossing for Wataru Endo who headed home his first Liverpool goal in the 30th minute, before Darwin Nunez blasted in a third to give the Reds a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Midway through the second half Nunez glided past Toulouse keeper Guillaume Restes, but struck the post and was thankful to see Ryan Gravenberch score a fourth on the rebound.

Liverpool ultimately cruised to their win as substitute Mohamed Salah scored a fifth in stoppage time, coolly converting a close-range shot in off the crossbar for his ninth goal of the season.

The win means Liverpool cemented their place at the top of Group E, on nine points after three matches, while Toulouse dropped to third, five points off the Reds.