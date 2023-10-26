Brighton claimed a historic first win in European football against Ajax to keep alive their hopes of reaching the Europa League knockout stages.

The Seagulls are enjoying their first foray into this level of football and they lost their opening Group B game at home to AEK Athens before drawing at Marseille.

But against European veterans Ajax, they enjoyed a famous night at Amex Stadium as goals from Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati secured victory.

“We have got the first victory in Europe for Brighton,” manager Roberto de Zerbi told TNT Sports.

“It is a great day for our fans, our club, our owner and we are very proud to give them this day.”

Pedro got his fourth goal in the Europa League just before halftime, driving in a loose ball after Kaoru Mitoma’s fine strike was parried by Ajax goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

It got even better after the break as Brighton scored a slick second, Simon Adingra playing a superb ball for Fati, who took two touches inside the box before sending the ball into the corner of the net.

Steven Berghuis reminded Brighton not to let their guard down as he struck the post for Ajax, but that was one of few chances for the visitors as the Seagulls closed out a comfortable win.