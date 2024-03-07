Brighton’s first foray into European knockout competition looks set to end after a first-leg thumping at a resurgent Roma side which leaves them looking unlikely to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Two Seagulls defensive errors in an entertaining first half did the damage before Roma took full control after the break.

The hosts took an early lead when Paulo Dybala slotted in the first after Brighton were undone by a long, straight pass from Leandro Paredes.

Albion gradually grew into the game, hitting the post through Simon Adingra’s deflected cross while Danny Welbeck forced an instinctive save from Roma keeper Mile Svilar.

But they fell further behind when Lewis Dunk’s poor touch was pounced on and punished by Romelu Lukaku just before half-time.

Brighton continued to play boldly and bravely after the break as they searched for a way back into the game.

However, they were hit by a sucker punch when Gianluca Mancini slid in a third, and quickly conceded again through Bryan Cristante’s header.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side continued to try and salvage something to take back to the Amex Stadium, but were unable to narrow the deficit before the second leg next Thursday (14 March).