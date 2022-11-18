Ghana’s national team have arrived for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a rapturous welcome.

Thousands have gathered at the hotel of the Black Stars to welcome the players after an exceptional win against Switzerland on Thursday morning.

Scenes at the 🇬🇭Black Stars hotel ahead of team's arrival.



Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

Otto Addo’s men will be hoping to make it past the group stage of this year’s tournament after losing out in Brazil in 2014.