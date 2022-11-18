Ghana’s national team have arrived for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a rapturous welcome.
Thousands have gathered at the hotel of the Black Stars to welcome the players after an exceptional win against Switzerland on Thursday morning.
Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.
Otto Addo’s men will be hoping to make it past the group stage of this year’s tournament after losing out in Brazil in 2014.