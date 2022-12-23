Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has left tongues wagging after she flooded her Instagram page with pictures of her in a nightgown.
The actress, who was seen with a bottle of wine, said she was only interested in walking around in her nightie.
The mother of two wrote: “Today I really don’t feel like doing anything but walk around in my nightie, sipping wine from a bottle.”
See the post below:
- Messi wins Golden Ball for best player at World Cup
- PURC to announce new water, electricity tariffs; check out when
- Lilwin cracks ribs as he reads speech in English at graduation ceremony [Video]