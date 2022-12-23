Regina Daniels shares new pics of her in a nightgown. Credit: @reginadaniels
Regina Daniels shares new pics of her in a nightgown. Credit: @reginadaniels

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has left tongues wagging after she flooded her Instagram page with pictures of her in a nightgown.

The actress, who was seen with a bottle of wine, said she was only interested in walking around in her nightie.

The mother of two wrote: “Today I really don’t feel like doing anything but walk around in my nightie, sipping wine from a bottle.”

See the post below: