The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited has blamed the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) for the recent power outages in parts of the Central Region.

In a statement, ECG explained that GRIDCo has curtailed power supply to its Cape Coast and Kasoa Bulk Supply Points.

This has resulted in outages in areas such as Praso, Ajumako, Mankessim, Ekumfi, Saltpond, Anomabo, and Briwa.

Other affected areas according to ECG include Bawjiase Township, New Market, Ashalaja, Galilea, Nyanyano Township, Pentecost Convention Center, Opeikuma, Fetteh Senya Township, and nearby communities.

Meanwhile, the power distribution company has assured all affected customers that power would be restored as soon as GRIDCo resumes supply.

They have apologised for any inconvenience caused.

