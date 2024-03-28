The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has reduced power supply to its Pokuase and Smelter 2 Bulk Supply Point.

This is resulting in power outages in the areas.

The affected areas include Kwabenya, Agbogba, Mayera, Part of Teiman, Ayi Mensah, Katapor, Top Herbal, Bohye, Abloradjei, Pure Water, Pokuase Township, Fountain Gate, and surrounding areas.

Other areas are; Ghana Steel, Palace Mall, Furniture City, Lovely Transport, Kpone Barrier, Kingdom Transport, GPHA Terminal(Kpone), Sethi Realty, Abodakpi Farms, Kpone Dump Site, Bediako, Golf City and its environs.

ECG in a statement assured all affected customers that power would be restored once GRIDCo turns on the supply.

They also apologized for any inconvenience caused to the affected customers.

