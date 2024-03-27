The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) says the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is in the process of completing its directives issued on March 19, 2024.

According to the PURC, out of the five tasks given to the power distribution company, three (3) had been completed.

Earlier, the Commission had ordered the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to present to it a comprehensive report of its operations about tariff revenue allocation, regulatory audit data and operational matters among others by close of day on April 2, 2024.

The commission had also instructed the Electricity Company of Ghana to distribute funds from the Cash Waterfall Mechanism (CWM) by March 25, 2024.

PURC explained that the order, which was issued under Sections 3 and 24 of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission Act, 1997 (Act 538), was a result of some major observations it had made concerning a general decline in the quality-of-service delivery, including increasing power outages across ECG service areas from January 1, 2024, to date.

But updating Ghanaians in a press release dated March 26, PURC said ECG is yet to complete payments to the energy sector players along the electricity value chain.

The statement further stressed that “PURC shall validate all payments made along the electricity value chain for an approval month and publish it on the PURC website not later than the second week of the following month.”

But this validation can only be done when payments to the energy sector players have been completed.

Find the full statement from PURC below:

