The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has started an exercise to check on various power transformers across the country to identify and fix faults that can help sustain power.

The ECG’s integrity checks on the transformers will help identify actual loads and others that need upgrades upon reaching their full capacity.

The company says the upgrades of transformers and fault checks will contribute to keeping the lights on.

The Electricity Company of Ghana began the transformer upgrade within its operational areas identified to be at full capacity due to high demand.

The checks by the power distributor identified 630 transformers within several communities across the country as faulty.

This has led to transformer checks to determine faults that might be contributing to the recent power cuts.

Ashanti West ECG PRO, Benjamin Antwi says the checks on ground-mounted and poll-mounted transformers are to determine overloads for replacement.

“When our team visits the transformer they will check the integrity of the transformer to see if the fuses are intact. this will help us know the actual load on a transformer and identify those reaching its capacity for us to put measures in place to upgrade them” he said.

Mr. Antwi indicated that upon identifying faulty transformers, the exercise will contribute to efforts to sustain power.

“Once we identify a transformer getting to its full capacity we will replace them by bringing a bigger transformer. once we can load the transformer to a much bigger capacity, we can accommodate any load that is coming on board that will help us keep the lights on” he indicated.

Benjamin Antwi admonished customers to desist from tempering with the distribution transformers but rather channel their concerns to the ECG for redress.

“Once our underground cables are terminated, we expect that we cover it and nobody will touch the cables. if we can cover the cables that are exposed, we are safe. so we plead with our customers to always contact the ECG when they encounter any challenge” he added.

