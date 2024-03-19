Former Member of Parliament for Madina, Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogo has tasked government and Finance Ministry to settle its debts owed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to him, the government’s indebtedness to ECG is to blame for the ongoing power crisis known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the former MP attributed the ongoing power outages to financial constraints emphasizing that the nation’s power generation capacity is currently sufficient.

“Dumsor was solved before NPP took over and they acknowledged it. As of now, we don’t need additional power generation. There is no need for dumsor now, it is a financial problem and the losses are many. The government owes ECG more than anyone else and if the government can pay there won’t be as many power outages,” he stated.

Mr. Sorogo further called on the government to allocate funds and promptly settle its debts to ECG to resolve the power crisis.

“The Ministry of Finance allocates budget for government agencies to settle these things so they should find money and pay ECG,” he asserted.

