Renowned Media personality, Kwami Sefa Kayi has said any man who is sexually attracted to another man needs psychological help.

“I believe any man who is sexually attracted to another man is not okay and needs help” Kwame Sefa said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Monday.

Mr. Kayi comments comes following the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 popularly known as anti-LGBTQI Bill in Parliament.

The Bill among things if assented to by President Akufo-Addo will jail persons caught in the act to a maximum of 3 years with promoters and sponsors of the act bearing a 3 to 5 year jail term.

But, Mr. Kayi vehemently disagrees with the jail term.

According to him, the proposed prison sentence of up to three years for anyone convicted of identifying as LGBTQ+ will not solve the issues.

“Imprisonment will not solve the problem, the person will still be the same” he stressed.

The media personality also highlighted a historical coexistence with effeminate individuals in society.

He said the intensification of LGBTQ advocacy led to pushback against the assertion of rights by religious groups and individuals.

Sefa Kayi emphasized the importance of understanding societal dynamics and criticized attempts to impose beliefs on others.

“We have lived with effeminate people in this country for a long time and there was no issue until LGBTQ advocates made it an issue. The pushback began when they wanted their rights. What was the advocacy about? You need the understand the environment you operate in, if they had not done that we would have still been living with them. The moment you try to impose a belief on someone, they will definitely push back” he said.

