The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect identified as Hassan Avorgah for personation and possession of a Police uniform without lawful authority.

The culprit was apprehended on March 17 through the vigilance of some of its officers.

The Police Service in a statement said “investigation is ongoing to establish how he came by the uniform.”

The suspect will be put before the court to face justice.

