The UK Financial Intelligence Unit and the Border Agency have denied knowledge of claims suggesting that £15 million has been impounded from an individual from Ghana.

Citi FM conducted inquiries with these agencies to verify the claims, and they have confirmed that there is no record of such an amount being seized from any Ghanaian individual.

Rumors on social media had suggested that a prominent member of the ruling New Patriotic Party was apprehended in the UK, with £15 million allegedly impounded from them.

However, both the UK Financial Intelligence Unit and the Border Agency have clarified that they have no records of any money being seized from any individual from Ghana.

ALSO READ:

African Games: Bukom Banku’s son wins boxing medal for Ghana

Fake policeman who dragged suspect to station arrested

2024 election: Adwoa Safo speaks on becoming Bawumia’s running mate