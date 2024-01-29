New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese constituency in the Central Region have vowed to face National Democratic Congress (NDC) ‘boot-for-boot’ in the 2024 general elections after electing their parliamentary candidate in the recently held parliamentary primaries.

They say the constituency is losing its significance under their incumbent Member of Parliament, Elvis Morris Donkoh hence the need for change.

The current NPP parliamentary candidate is Eric Etudur Kobina Nyanteh whom they say has already marketed himself to both NPP, NDC and floating voters.

The Cocoa Shed polling station Secretary in the constituency, Mariam Oman said the newly elected candidate has a good heart for the youth in the area.

She added that, the incumbent MP, Elvis Morris Donkoh has done his part but the constituency needs a change.