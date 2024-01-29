The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has commenced a nationwide indefinite strike.

According to the GAUA, the strike is over the disregard for their conditions of service by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

The General Secretary of the Association, Richard Afriyie said they are still embarking on the strike although the National Labour Commission (NLC) has invited the leadership for a meeting on Wednesday.

“We have directed our people to lay down their tools until further notice. So until then, we are beginning it. There hasn’t been any disregard for any directive. We have been asked to appear before NLC to discuss the matter on Wednesday.

“We have not yet gone to appear before them to know what is in store for us. And we cannot just call off by any opinion or based on any emotion or whatever, It is a collective decision we have taken, and we need to comply with that,” he said.

