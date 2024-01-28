Fast-rising Ghanaian powerlifter and strongman, Evans Nana Ekow Aryee, popularly known as ‘Evans the Hulk’, has once again lifted high the flag of Ghana by emerging a Guinness world record holder.

The Belgian-based Ghanaian athlete set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest 400kg incline frame carry over 10 meters.

He completed the task in just 8.07 seconds on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Milan, Italy on 26 January 2024.

Prior to this feat, Evans emerged the first runner-up in the just-ended East Flanders Strongest Competition held in Belgium.

Evans reportedly graduated from Adisadel College in 2015 and was the Dining Hall Prefect during his time at the Cape-Coast based Senior High School (SHS).