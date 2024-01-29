The Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Makafui Woanyah says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is hoping Ghana faces difficulty under the Akufo-Addo government.

He said they aimed to focus their campaigns on negativity and leverage to win the December 2024 general elections and come to power.

He was speaking at the acclamation ceremony of John Peter Amewu to represent the NPP in the parliamentary elections in the Hohoe in the Volta Region.

“The NDC want to leverage whatever bad thing will happen in the country to come to power. I can assure you that nothing bad will happen. Today the economy of this country is progressing gradually, and I can assure you that everything will turn in our favor.

NDC is preaching negativity, they are not telling us what they want to come and do in this country, has John Mahama not led this country? So what is looking for? What is he saying?”, he questioned.

Mr. Woanyah stressed that the NPP led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would win the 2024 elections and break the 8 power jinx in the fourth republic.

He described unfortunate attempts by the NDC and its Presidential Candidate to ridicule the Free SHS policy and downplay the performance of its beneficiaries in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

“They [NDC] would have been shouting on top of the roof if the Free SHS policy were to be implemented by them, but because it was masterminded by the NPP, they are saying things to confuse you.

The free SHS produced a very good result and we are all happy about it except for the NDC presidential candidate, who said the WASSCE candidates cheated during the examination and did not deserve their grades, which is very unfortunate”, he said.

Mr. Woanyah urged the electorates in the Hohoe Constituency to keep their faith with the NPP and vote massively for John Peter Amewu and Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Bahamudu Bawumia to continue his digitization agenda and lead the country to par with its compatriots in the developed world.