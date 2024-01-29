The former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allottey Jacobs is urging the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan to retire from the national team.

His call is in wake of the persistent criticism they faced following Ghana’s exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Speaking on Accra-based on Peace FM, Mr Jacobs said if he were in Abedi Ayew Pele’s position, he would advise his sons to quit the Black Stars.

“If I were Abedi Pele, I’d advise my children not to continue playing for the Black Stars. Words are powerful. My advice to Ghanaians, in politics, in sports, and in religion: words are very, very powerful” he stressed.

The Ayew brothers represented Ghana in the Ivory Coast, where the team failed to secure a victory, resulting in their elimination from the tournament.

Ghana’s AFCON journey ended with a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in the final group game, surrendering a two-goal lead. Jordan Ayew netted both goals from penalty kicks.

Andre Ayew came off the bench and equalled Rigobert Song’s AFCON record for the most games played (36).

Ghana’s elimination means the team has suffered a back-to-back AFCON exit at the group phase.

