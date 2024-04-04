Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has praised Andre Ayew’s leadership during his tenure as captain of the Black Stars.

Ayew was appointed captain in 2019 by then-head coach Kwesi Appiah, a decision that drew criticism from the media due to Gyan’s active presence on the team at the time.

Despite criticism and the team’s failure to progress significantly in major tournaments under Ayew’s leadership, Gyan, who played alongside Ayew during his captaincy, believes Ayew has displayed strong leadership qualities.

“Andre is a good leader. I have played with him and been with him at Black Stars camp,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“With some of the things he does for the team, he has been good so far. “It is a different era but it has been good so far,” he added.

Under Andre Ayew’s leadership, the Black Stars exited the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the Round of 16 stage in Egypt.

The team also failed to advance past the group stage in the subsequent two editions of the tournament held in Cameroon and Ivory Coast in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Additionally, at the World Cup in Qatar, the Black Stars were eliminated during the group stage.

READ ALSO