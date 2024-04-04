The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, has announced that construction work on the Tepa-Hwidiem road in the Ahafo Region will commence by the end of April to address the challenges faced by commuters.

During a visit to Goaso, where he met with the Paramount Chief of Ahafo Goaso Traditional Council as part of his inspection tour of road projects in the region, he emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the poor state of roads in the area.

He acknowledged the significant contribution of the Ahafo Region to national development and expressed concern over the difficulties commuters face on the Tepa-Hwidiem road.

The Minister assured that the President has directed the contractor, Kofi Job Construction Limited, to return to the site and commence work on the 37-kilometer stretch of road.

He added that, it has become important to improve road infrastructure to enhance transportation and facilitate economic growth in the region.

In response, Kofi Job, the CEO of Kofi Job Construction Limited, reassured the chiefs and people of the Ahafo Region of his company’s readiness to execute the project with the highest standards.

He confirmed that the necessary equipment for the construction work is available and affirmed his commitment to delivering a quality road infrastructure that meets the needs of the community.