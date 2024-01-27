Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has rendered a sincere apology to the people of Ghana following the disappointing performance of the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team faced an unexpected early exit from the tournament, marking their second consecutive group-stage elimination. The journey began with a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde, followed by two consecutive 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

In his heartfelt message, Kudus emphasized the significance of winning matches as a source of pride, joy, and unity for Ghanaians.

However, he acknowledged the unfortunate reality that he and his teammates fell short of expectations during the AFCON.

Kudus admitted that, the recent setback at the tournament is a harsh reality that the team must overcome, taking full responsibility for their shortcomings.

The West Ham player expressed regret for not meeting the hopes of Ghanaians but reassured that the team is determined to bounce back and make the nation proud in future competitions.

To the heart & soul of 🇬🇭. Falling short at my debut #AFCON23 is a hard reality we face together but as a playing body we take full responsibility. We deeply regret not meeting your hopes this time. Your enduring support is our motivation to making you proud in the future. pic.twitter.com/Ltrtaqedwv — Mo Kuku (@KudusMohammedGH) January 27, 2024

Despite the team’s early exit, Kudus showcased his talent by scoring two goals for the Black Stars at the AFCON in the match against Egypt.