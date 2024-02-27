President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has commended Andre Ayew for his sincere apology following Ghana’s premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana’s lacklustre suffered another group phase exit after amassing two points from three games which left many fans dismayed and disappointed.

Following the poor performance of the team, Andre Ayew, who is the team’s captain, took full responsibility and offered a heartfelt apology.

Acknowledging the genuineness of Ayew’s apology, President Akufo-Addo commended the player for his humility and accountability.

During his State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo recognized the disappointment caused by Ghana’s performance in the recent AFCON tournament.

“The recent AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire was perhaps the nadir of the Black Stars’ performance, and has left the nation saddened,” he said.

“However, I am quite convinced that the young men and the technical handlers would have wanted to bring pride to our nation, and I believe that the captain, Andre Dede Ayew, genuinely meant every word when he offered heartfelt apologies on behalf of his teammates to all Ghanaians for the team’s early exit,” he added.