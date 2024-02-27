A 42-year-old mason, Bodai Kipo has been apprehended by the police at Horiyiri, a farming community in the Sawla district of the Savannah region for stealing three goats.

He was also charged for unlawful possession of firearm.

Bodai Kipo, known for his history of goat theft spanning communities in Bole and Sawla districts, was intercepted by community watchdogs in Horiyiri around 3 pm.

He was subsequently handed over to the local chief, who then alerted the police in Sawla to intervene as a mob threatened to take matters into their own hands.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, police sources in Sawla disclosed that Bodai will be arranged before the Bole district Magistrate court tomorrow to face charges related to his alleged crimes.

Meanwhile, the three stolen goats have been returned to their rightful owners.

Adom News correspondent, Rebecca Natomah will be closely monitoring the court proceedings in Bole and give updates on this developing story.