In a bid to harness the unifying power of music amidst Ghana’s upcoming general election, Merqury Republic, the organizers of the renowned Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, has unveiled, United By Music, as the theme for the highly anticipated 2024 edition of the event.

The 2024 edition aims to use the nationwide event, powered by Smirnoff, to promote peace and unity.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Merqury Republic, Merqury Quaye, the theme will highlight the ability of music to transcend boundaries, bridge divides, and unite people from diverse backgrounds under a common rhythm.

”United By Music’ serves as a timely reminder of the power of artistry to bring people together, regardless of political affiliations or differences in opinion. With Ghana preparing for a pivotal election, the events planned will aim to promote a message of solidarity; encouraging citizens to celebrate their shared love for music as a unifying force,” he said.

Over the past 11 years, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has been recognized as a platform that discovers, empowers and reward DJs while also acknowledging the influential role DJs play in shaping music trends and fostering community spirit.

With the unveiling of “United By Music,” the awards are set to take on an even greater significance, serving as a rallying point for Ghanaians to come together in harmony and mutual respect.

As preparations for the 2024 edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards gather momentum, anticipation is building among music enthusiasts and industry insiders alike as the world awaits who would be crowned DJ of the Year 2024.

In a world often divided by politics and ideology, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards stands as a testament to the enduring strength of music in bringing people together, reminding us all that, ultimately, we are united by our shared love for the universal language of music.