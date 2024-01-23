Bolgatanga Technical University reacts to tragic killing of Deputy Registrar

The management of Bolgatanga Technical University in the Upper East region has expressed their deepest grief and sorrow over the loss of the university’s Deputy Registrar, Alhassan Azumah.

Mr. Azumah who was also the Director of Public Affairs at the university was tragically killed by unidentified gunmen on Wednesday, 17th January 2024 at his residence in Sokabisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

The office of the Vice-Chancellor of the university, in a statement on January 22 said the incident “has brought very deep pain in the hearts of Management, staff and students of the University.”

It also condemned the act and assured the student body, staff, and the general public that the case is under investigation by the Upper East Regional Crime Office.

The management also encouraged staff, students, and the public to stay calm and allow the police to conduct their investigation to apprehend the perpetrators behind this heinous crime.

“Staff, students and the general public are hereby informed that this incident is an isolated one which has nothing to do with the operations of the University,” the statement added.

Read full statement below:

