Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, spokesperson of the National Chief Imam has called for calm in Bawku in the Upper East region.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Imam on JoyNews’ The Probe, January 21, he noted that the ongoing conflict in the area was a matter of grave concern for the National Chief Imam and he as well as they have kinsmen in the area.

There is rising tension in the Bawku area once again following the killing of three young men in the area allegedly by military officers.

According to eye witnesses, the young men had not done anything to warrant their arrest and subsequent killing by the soldiers; however, the military denies this, saying that the soldiers had acted in self-defense.

Residents are calling for justice for the killing of the young men.

Reacting to the situation, Sheikh Shaibu stated that the predominantly Muslim population of Bawku should look to the Qur’an’s teachings of peace and let peace prevail.

“I use the voice of the National Chief Imam to call on the people of Bawku because they’re largely Muslims, and I want to call them to look at the spirit of peace as established in our own language and the greetings that we greet – As-salamu alaykum – peace be upon you.

“They should look at this and look at peace as one of the virtues and values of Islam and once silence the gun, break the cycle of vengeance, sound more conciliatory, let’s explore more opportunities for negotiated peace through dialogue and know that as we do so, we’ll be able to reach [peace],” he said.

