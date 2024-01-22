A 40-year-old man has allegedly killed his 72-year-old stepfather, Kennedy Atokble, at New Edubiase in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the suspect, Peter Yao Wasser attacked his stepfather with a axe whiles he was asleep in his room around 11:00 pm.

The suspect fled the scene, but an eyewitness raised an alarm, leading to his apprehension.

The New Edubiase police rushed to the scene to arrest Wasser before residents take the law into their own hands.

The cause of the fatal attack remains unknown as investigations continue.

The Assembly member for the Akrutreso Electoral area, Samuel Adu confirmed the incident to Adom News correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo.

He said the body of the deceased has been deposited at the New Edubiase Government hospital morgue.

