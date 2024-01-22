Communication Director at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), William Boateng has clarified that the 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption beyond lifeline levels has not yet been implemented.

The levy was set to take effect from January but he said ECG is still in discussions with the Ministry of Finance, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and other stakeholders to understand the details before.

Ghanaians have criticised government for the incessant taxes and the this power tax has made the Akufo-Addo government unpopular.

Former President John Mahama joined the chorus, expressing concern that such measures would further escalate the already high cost of electricity in the country.

The criticisms of government worsened with the recent power outages known in local parlance as dumsor.

But Mr. Boateng on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday allayed the fears of consumers.

He said it has not implemented the tax as some are already speculating.

On the power outages, he attributed the recent disruptions to local faults, maintenance activities, and payment-related issues with power generators.

Mr. Boateng said they are actively addressing issues leading to intermittent power supply across the country.

Moses Bliss finally reveals how he met his wife