The Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, on Monday, January 29, opted to avoid facing the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) following his recent defeat in the parliamentary primary.

Scheduled to appear before the Committee on Monday to address pertinent questions, Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem was notably absent when proceedings started.

Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, informed PAC Chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, that the Controller and Accountant General was unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances.

Despite this explanation, the committee demanded Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem’s presence and insisted he shows up to address certain critical questions.

The Controller and Accountant General sent his three deputies as representatives but that was rejected by some members of the committee.

However, the PAC Chairman, James Klutse Avedzi, made a decisive ruling that the committee should proceed with the hearing.

Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem had his hopes of being an MP dashed on Saturday as he lost the Akim Swedru parliamentary primary.

He secured 94 votes against the incumbent MP Kennedy Osei, who had 194, whereas Okyere Jerome Kwame polled 10.

The race in the constituency became topical after the Controller and Accountant General declared his intention to contest the seat.

While he enjoyed some backing and endorsement from high-profile personalities, politicians, religious leaders, and civil society organizations, others also kicked against his decision, calling for his resignation or removal from office.

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) Ghana demanded his immediate removal from office for allegedly breaching the Civil Service Act, PNDC Law 327.

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, on January 10, 2024, filed a lawsuit against Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem.

