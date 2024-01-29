In the aftermath of the parliamentary primaries where 27 New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs lost their seats, along with 18 who had previously declared their intent not to seek re-election, Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, has raised concerns about the implications for Parliament and Ghana as a whole.

Addressing the situation, he underscored the need for newly elected NPP parliamentary candidates to swiftly familiarise themselves with parliamentary procedures to mitigate the void left by the departure of seasoned legislators.

“Undoubtedly, losing these esteemed political figures has ramifications for both Ghana and the legislative body itself. It’s imperative for the incoming legislators to grasp parliamentary norms to gradually bridge the gap left by these eminent lawmakers,” he said in an interview with Citi News.

