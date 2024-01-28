Entrepreneur and founder of Glitz Africa, Claudia Kwarteng Lumor, has reacted to her defeat in the just ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Ashanti region.

The fiercely contested primaries in Oforikrom saw Mrs Lumor, the only female competing three other men.

After a closely fought race, she secured 351 votes, placing second behind Michael Kwasi Aidoo, who won with 666 votes.

The other candidates are: Nelson Owusu Ansah who polled 92 votes, Joseph Tieyiri, 13 votes and Gyamfi Nkrumah Adwabour had 8 votes.

After the elections, Mrs. Lumor penned an open letter expressing gratitude to delegates in Oforikrom for their support and faith in her.

She said her primary goal was not merely to win at all cost but to embark on a journey to serve and bring positive change.

“I’m humbled by the love of the community, our chiefs, queen mothers, the youth, children, etc… I ONLY wanted to serve, build better structures, break the camps, and increase NPP votes in the constituency. My dedication was bringing hope to people and building innovative structures to better the lifestyle of the community,” Mrs. Lumor stated.

She expressed appreciation to the 1131 delegates who voted and decided the future of the community.

Claudia Lumor was confident the NPP will break the eight in the December general elections.