Founder of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor has joined the parliamentary race of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Claudia Lumor, a renowned showbiz and fashion personality will be contesting the Oforikrom constituency primaries in the Ashanti region.

She shared the news on her verified Instagram page and her celebrity friends have congratulated her.

If successful, Ms. Lumor will be representing to the people of Oforikrom in the 2024 general elections.

Emmanuel Marfo is currently to Member of Parliament for Oforikrom constituency.