The Sogakope High Court, presided over by the Justice Daniel Mensah, has ordered that the 84th annual anniversary of the ARS Church should be put on hold.

The court in its ruling on Thursday, December 14, said whereas the suit of Charles Agbolosoo and others, as plaintiffs, versus Rev. Nyeenyami Etse Wovenu and Anor, as defendants, was pending before the court for hearing and determination.

Upon hearing counsels for plaintiffs and defendants, the anniversary scheduled for December 22 – 29 at New Tadzewu should not be celebrated.

The court further ordered that the administration and management of the ARS Church shall continue as previously directed by the court.

“And should anyone prevent the Plaintiffs from performing the said mandate as previously granted by this Court, Regional Police Commander, Volta Region, upon being notified shall detail Policemen to assist the Plaintiffs to do so,” the court further ordered.

The Executive Committee of the General Conference of the Apostle Revelations Society (ARS) earlier petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, to provide the church with adequate security during its 84th anniversary celebration scheduled for December 22-29, this year at its international headquarters at New Tadzewu in the Volta Region.

The Executive Committee of the General Conference, which is the highest decision-making body of the church, said it had gathered information suggesting that former leader of the ARS, Rev. Nyeenyami Wovenu, was recruiting some young men to disrupt the celebration as he did last year.

The petition, dated December 4, 2023, and made available to the Daily Graphic on Friday (December 9), was signed by Torgbi Awli IV, and Charles Agbolosoo, Chairman and member of the executive committee respectively.