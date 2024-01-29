The strike of Senior Staff Association of Public Universities is still on despite an appeal by the National Labour Commission (NLC) to suspend it pending discussions with the government on February 1, 2024.

The strike was initiated due to the government’s perceived inaction on issues concerning pensions and the alleged unjust termination of their overtime allowances.

The National Chairman of the Association, Isaac Donkoh, said a definitive decision regarding the strike’s continuation or cessation would be made following a meeting scheduled for later in the week.

“We are currently still on strike. Our anticipation is that the forthcoming engagement will lead to positive outcomes. Regrettably, our planned meeting last week Friday didn’t materialize. Consequently, we intend to convene within this week before engaging with the government. We are yet to convene and make a decision,” Donkoh stated in an interview on Citi News.

