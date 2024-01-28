Talented Afrobeat artiste, Stonebwoy was given the privilege to entertain dignified guests at the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards and presidential dinner with his soothing music.

The event, themed “Believe in Africa,” aimed to instill hope in African leaders and emphasize the continent’s potential for prosperity was held at the Kempinski hotel in Accra.

Stonebwoy, known for his exceptional musical talent, took center stage and treated the audience to a captivating performance.

During the evening, Stonebwoy unveiled his first single of 2024, an inspiring song titled “Believe in Africa.”

The lyrics echoed the sentiment of the event, emphasizing faith and optimism in the continent’s future.

Afterwards, Stonebwoy had the opportunity to meet and share a conversation with both former President John Agyekum Kufour and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, he delivered a message that needed to be shared.