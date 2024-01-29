Leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are peeved after an official of the Electoral Commission (EC) allegedly declared support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Isaac Darko, the Municipal Electoral Officer for Nandom is said to have expressed his fondness for the ruling party when the incumbent Member of Parliament, Ambrose Dery was being acclaimed.

In his introductory speech, Darko introduced himself and his team before jokingly mentioning his temptation to display bias.

“For a moment, as a referee, when I picked up the microphone, I was tempted to say kukuruduu, but as a referee, you know, I have to play by the rules, so I pretend,” accompanied by laughter.

This video has since gone viral of leading members of the opposition NDC are breathing on his neck.

Director of Elections, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, aide to former President John Mahama and South Dayi MP, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor, have expressed reservations regarding what they perceive as blatant bias on the part of the EC official.

Meanwhile, the EC has not issued a formal response to the circulated video.

This particular EC official at Nandom is NOT FIT for purpose. How many of his kind do we have across the country? pic.twitter.com/A3RhauX4R6 — kwame agbodza (@KAgbodza) January 28, 2024

Full video of the Nandom Municipal Electoral Officer saying he nearly shouted “kukrudu” when NPP delegates gathered to celebrate with Hon. Ambruce Dery after he went unopposed in the primaries. pic.twitter.com/rf8Yh0D9Kn — Mr Jibriel (@MrJibriel) January 28, 2024

This Municipal Director of the EC declared his NPP affiliation.



How do you trust him to activate the BVD machines to prevent multiple voting even within his catchment area if voters decide to vote from one polling station to another polling station?



#indelibleinkmuststay pic.twitter.com/INqh9NNwjP — Dr. Omane Boamah (@eomaneboamah) January 28, 2024

By their own deeds we shall know them! Utterly shameful and disgraceful to say the least! https://t.co/yKcedLiJv8 — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) January 28, 2024

This man is supposed to be a non-partisan Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission in Nandom. Just listen to him in this video & let me hear your comments pic.twitter.com/x7tJtlUcvV — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) January 28, 2024

