Isaac Darko (right) declares Ambrose Dery duly elected NPP aspirant

Leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are peeved after an official of the Electoral Commission (EC) allegedly declared support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Isaac Darko, the Municipal Electoral Officer for Nandom is said to have expressed his fondness for the ruling party when the incumbent Member of Parliament, Ambrose Dery was being acclaimed.

In his introductory speech, Darko introduced himself and his team before jokingly mentioning his temptation to display bias.

“For a moment, as a referee, when I picked up the microphone, I was tempted to say kukuruduu, but as a referee, you know, I have to play by the rules, so I pretend,” accompanied by laughter.

This video has since gone viral of leading members of the opposition NDC are breathing on his neck.

Director of Elections, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, aide to former President John Mahama and South Dayi MP, Rockson Nelson-Dafeamekpor, have expressed reservations regarding what they perceive as blatant bias on the part of the EC official.

Meanwhile, the EC has not issued a formal response to the circulated video.

