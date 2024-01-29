Nigerian superstar, Davido has reasserted his dominance in the music industry as he sells out the 20,000 capacity 02 Arena.

The spectacular concert, held on Sunday, January 28, not only rocked the entire city of London but also validated his recent Grammy nomination.

This remarkable achievement marks Davido’s third consecutive sold-out performance at the O2 Arena since he first graced its stage a few years ago.

The concert showcased a lineup of his chart-topping hits, and he generously shared the spotlight with fellow musicians who had collaborated with him.

Mayorkun who is signed to Davido’s DMW label, joined the superstar on stage to perform their collaborative hit, ‘The Best.’

Kizz Daniel also made a special appearance, teaming up with Davido to promote their latest remix, ‘Twe Twe.’

The electrifying atmosphere reached new heights as Davido delivered stellar renditions of his popular songs, including ‘Jowo’ and ‘FIA,’ accompanied by his skilled saxophonist.

Na only @davido 🐐 fit drop song and perform the same song within 48 hours of release.



Twe Twe Remix will take over the world 🔥



January 28, 2024

The night was charged up as Davido treated the audience to unique performances of tracks such as “LCND” (Track 16) and “In the Garden” from the Timeless Album, featuring Morravey.

The crowd erupted into chants during the highly anticipated rendition of his acclaimed song, “Unavailable,” featuring Musa Keys.

After the sensational show, Davido hosted an exclusive after party to celebrate the monumental achievement with his crew and the artists who contributed to the arena’s resounding success.