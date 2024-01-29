The Electoral Commission (EC) will on Monday, January 29, meet the various political parties at its Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to continue deliberations on its proposal for the change of date for the general elections.

The EC has proposed moving the date for both presidential and parliamentary elections from December 7 to November 7.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has, however, stated their opposition to the proposal arguing that, it doesn’t give the EC enough time to organize an event-free poll.

On the other hand, sources within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicate that, the party’s hierarchy is still pondering over the matter to reach a decision.

Meanwhile, the NDC has rescinded its decision to boycott meetings of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

The party made this known in a statement dated Sunday, January 28, 2024, signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

IPAC meetings are aimed at allowing the various political parties to review election-related activities and policies, officially air their grievances and make constructive inputs.

It also serves as an advisory body to the Electoral Commission.

The leadership of the NDC boycotted IPAC meetings in 2021, citing the “lack of candor, odious duplicity, and open bias that the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission displayed in favor of the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of the 2020 general elections.”